ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 2,800 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,109. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

