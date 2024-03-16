ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.06

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 35293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma
ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ArriVent BioPharma
About ArriVent BioPharma
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArriVent BioPharma
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.