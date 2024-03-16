ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.06

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 35293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ArriVent BioPharma

About ArriVent BioPharma

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.