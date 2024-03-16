Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Sells $1,447,743.30 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

