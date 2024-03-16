Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.15. 20,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 14,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $2.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 98.54%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

