Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $66.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Up 1.5 %

Arcellx stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcellx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 323,309 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.