Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

