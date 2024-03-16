ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.33 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.41 and a 1-year high of C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.1692015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

