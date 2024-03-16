Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

AM opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after buying an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after buying an additional 77,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after buying an additional 123,885 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.