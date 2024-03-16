Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 14th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

AEHL stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

