ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANSS. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $327.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.86. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,206 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.