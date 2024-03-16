Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Sells 24,467 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22).
Anglo American Price Performance
LON AAL opened at GBX 1,854.60 ($23.76) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10,303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,997.51.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
