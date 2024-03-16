Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Sells 24,467 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,854.60 ($23.76) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,815.50 ($36.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10,303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,997.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

