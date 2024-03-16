Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

NYSE VNO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

