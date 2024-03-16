Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $86.89

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TREX stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

