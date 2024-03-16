Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $75.08

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.87 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.