Analysts Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) PT at $28.58

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.77.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,122 shares of company stock worth $10,412,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
