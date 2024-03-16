Analysts Set Expectations for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

TPX stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

