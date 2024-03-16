Analysts Set Expectations for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUPFree Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,995 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 131,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

