Analysts Set Expectations for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
