Analysts Offer Predictions for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.55). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OLMA opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $645.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 995,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 534,433 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

