Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMLX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,583,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

