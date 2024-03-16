Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

