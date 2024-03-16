Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

