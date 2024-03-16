Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

