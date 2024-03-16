American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,605 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,840. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

