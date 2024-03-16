American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXP traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $218.46. 5,267,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.79. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

