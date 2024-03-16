American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

