American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Company Profile
The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
