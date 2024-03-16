AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead Sells 12,215 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$29.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALA

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.