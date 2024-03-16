AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead Sells 12,215 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$361,564.00.
AltaGas Stock Performance
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$29.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
