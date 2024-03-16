Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $167.81 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $167.81 million and $6.50 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

