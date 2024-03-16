Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 24.1 %

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.