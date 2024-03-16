Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 24.1 %
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.84.
In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
AKBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
