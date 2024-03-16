Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRT

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.