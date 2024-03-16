Aion Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $32.98 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00118979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018685 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

