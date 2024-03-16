Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agape ATP Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,849. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

