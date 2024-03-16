Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aflac were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

