Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 585,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,402. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

