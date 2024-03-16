Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 585,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance
NYSE:AMG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,402. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
