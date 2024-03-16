AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Judith Ann Fedder Acquires 2,800 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) Director Judith Ann Fedder purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AerSale Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 2,562,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 0.26. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AerSale by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after buying an additional 1,183,909 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AerSale by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 828,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AerSale by 51,589.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 713,487 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 409,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 376,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

