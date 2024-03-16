AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 90.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACM opened at $91.55 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

