AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. AECOM makes up approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 90.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,274. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.