AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 0.1% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

