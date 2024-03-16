Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.