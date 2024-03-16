Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Director Sells $1,367,501.76 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 736.4% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

