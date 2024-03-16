Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Vitol Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

