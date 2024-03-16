Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Adtran Networks has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

