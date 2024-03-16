Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Adobe also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 13.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average is $573.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

