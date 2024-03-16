Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.400 EPS.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $77.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.46. 19,580,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. Adobe has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

