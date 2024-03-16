Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $77.99 on Friday, hitting $492.46. 19,580,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

