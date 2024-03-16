Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 21,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

