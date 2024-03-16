Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Kyle Piskel Sells 7,727 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 518,642 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

