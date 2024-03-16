Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Kyle Piskel Sells 7,727 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ADPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.08.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADPT
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.