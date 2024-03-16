Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Tycho Peterson Sells 15,456 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 1,751,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 518,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.