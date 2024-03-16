ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 19,434 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $538,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $27.11 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

