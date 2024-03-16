Achain Price Reaches $0.0017 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $272,102.66 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001976 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

